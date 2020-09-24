Clevinger's initial diagnosis is a sprained right elbow, but the Padres are holding out hope that he will be able to pitch at some point in the postseason, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The initial MRI and X-rays revealed an elbow sprain, but some initial feedback from experts has provided optimism that Clevinger could pitch at some point in October. The Padres will probably need to advance past the first round, at least, before Clevinger could be an option in the rotation.