Clevinger (elbow) is in contention to start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Clevinger has thrown twice off flat ground recently as well as one bullpen session. He's been pain-free after all three. The Padres have yet to finalize their rotation or roster, but it appears as though the righty has a good chance to play a role after missing the end of the regular season with a strained right elbow.
