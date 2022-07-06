Clevinger (2-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners after surrendering four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks across six innings.

Clevinger allowed only a solo homer to Sam Haggerty through the first three frames, but Seattle struck for three runs on three hits and a walk during the fourth inning. It was the first time through eight outings this year the right-hander gave up more than three runs in an appearance, though he was still able to keep the Friars within striking distance. Clevinger has a 3.34 ERA and 1.14 WHIP for the year and tentatively lines up to take the mound early next week in Colorado.