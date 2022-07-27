Clevinger struck out five in seven innings while allowing two runs on six hits and a walk in a 6-4 extra-inning victory Tuesday in Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.

Clevinger cruised through the first six innings, holding the Tigers scoreless and scattering three hits and a walk. Miguel Cabrera led off the seventh with a double and Jeimer Candelario followed with a two-run homer. Clevinger needed just 92 pitches to complete the seven frames. It was the fourth time in his last five outings where he pitched at least six innings. For the season, he now has a solid 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB in 53.1 innings across 11 appearances. His next start will likely be early next week against Colorado.