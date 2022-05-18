Clevinger (1-0) got the win Tuesday after pitching five scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out five batters against the Phillies.

Clevinger limited the damage against him to just one hit, a single by Alec Bohm in the fourth frame while snagging his first win of the year. The five innings were his longest since making his season debut May 5 following a knee injury. It was the 31-year-old's first start this season where he didn't walk a batter and through three starts he has posted a 3.21 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 14 frames. Clevinger tentatively projects to take the mound again Sunday in San Francisco.