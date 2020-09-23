Clevinger was removed from Wednesday's start against the Angels after one inning for an undisclosed reason, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Clevinger retired the first three batters in order Wednesday, but he was replaced to begin the second inning. It's unclear why the right-hander was removed, but the early exit wasn't planned. Clevinger was scratched from his scheduled start for Saturday with biceps tightness, but he progressed well during the week. Wednesday's start was slated to be Clevinger's final start of the regular season, and it's unclear whether his apparent injury will limit his availability during the postseason.