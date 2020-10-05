The Padres are optimistic that Clevinger (elbow) will be available to pitch at some point during their divisional series with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

San Diego came away encouraged with how Clevinger looked during a high-intensity bullpen session Sunday, and assuming he avoids any setbacks with his strained right elbow in the next day or two, he should have a spot on the 28-man roster that the Padres submit Tuesday. Given that Clevinger hasn't pitched in a competitive game since Sept. 23, he may not be ready to reclaim a normal starting role during the series with the Dodgers. The Padres only have two full-time rotation members (Chris Paddack and Zach Davies) available for the NLDS at the moment, as Dinelson Lamet (biceps) is unlikely to pitch during the series.