Clevinger (triceps) is expected to start the final game during San Diego's series against Milwaukee that begins June 2, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

When Clevinger was placed on the injured list May 22, there was some concern that the right-hander could be out longer than the minimum 15 days since the triceps issue affected the same arm on which he underwent Tommy John surgery last season. However, it appears that the move to the IL was mostly precautionary, as Clevinger is slated to be activated when he is eligible. Upon his return, the Padres could either keep MacKenzie Gore in a starting role and deploy a six-man rotation or move Gore back to the bullpen.