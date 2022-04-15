Clevinger (knee) completed two scoreless innings in a rehab start with Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out five.

Clevinger impressed in first rehab outing, throwing 24 of 31 pitches for strikes and registering five of his six outs via punchout. Most importantly, the right-hander emerged from the outing without any setbacks to his sprained right knee, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic. Clevinger will likely make at least one more rehab appearance before potentially returning to the Padres by the end of the month, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.