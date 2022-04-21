Clevinger (knee) hurled three innings in a rehab appearance for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five.

Clevinger was stung for a solo home run in the minor-league start but otherwise pitched well, throwing 30 of 48 pitches for strikes and racking up five strikeouts. The right-hander is working his way back from a sore knee that popped up in camp in early April. It's unclear if Clevinger will make another minor-league appearance or be brought up to the big club for his next outing, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.