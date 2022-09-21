Clevinger (6-7) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-0 victory over St. Louis, allowing three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.2 scoreless innings.

Clevinger wore down as the start progressed -- permitting multiple baserunners in each of his final two frames -- but was able to avoid any big blows and post his first scoreless start in 14 turns. A healthy 12 swinging strikes led to only three strikeouts as the 31-year-old has failed to eclipse four whiffs in any of his last nine starts. Clevinger sports a 4.23 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 86 strikeouts in 104.1 innings across 21 games and 20 starts. He's projected to pitch again this week Sunday in Colorado.