Clevinger (4-4) earned the win over Washington on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Though he gave up only three hits -- none for extra-bases -- in the contest, Clevinger struggled with his control, issuing a season-high four walks and hitting a batter. That resulted in the righty tossing 94 pitches and staying in the game for only five innings, thus keeping him from notching a quality start. Nonetheless, Clevinger capitalized on the Padres' eight runs over the fourth and fifth frames to finish with his second victory in his past three starts. Clevinger's return from Tommy John surgery has been mostly successful, as he's recorded a respectable 3.47 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 70 innings. However, a career-low 8.4 K/9 reduces his appeal a bit in fantasy.