The Padres placed Clevinger on the injured list Wednesday with an illness.

San Diego didn't specify whether Clevinger was moved to the 15-day injured list or the COVID-19-related IL. If it's the latter, Clevinger would be eligible to return for the Padres' wild-card round series with the Mets, though it's unclear if he would have been included in the team's playoff rotation even if he hadn't fallen ill. Clevinger had been on track to start Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, but that assignment will instead go to Craig Stammen. The 31-year-old righty will finish the regular season with a 7-7 record, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 91:35 K:BB over 114.1 innings.