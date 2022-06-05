Clevinger (triceps) allowed a run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday.

Clevinger was eased back into action, throwing 60 pitches (36 strikes) in his first start since May 17. He allowed a leadoff homer to Kolten Wong in the first inning and nothing more before Nick Martinez delivered four frames of relief pitching. Clevinger has managed a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts this year after missing all of 2021 to Tommy John recovery. The right-hander should see a slightly lighter workload with the Padres likely to roll a six-man rotation after the breakout of MacKenzie Gore. Clevinger is expected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies next week.