Clevinger (2-3) took the loss during Sunday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Clevinger was the first to flinch in what was a pitcher's duel with Arizona starter Merrill Kelly, surrendering a solo shot to David Peralta in the sixth that proved enough to saddle him with a third straight loss. Despite the defeat, the 31-year-old struck out a season-high eight batters with an impressive 16 swinging strikes and delivered only his second quality start in nine turns. Clevinger concludes an injury-plagued first half with a 3.50 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 46.1 innings across nine starts and 10 appearances.