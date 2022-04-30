Clevinger (knee) is expected to pitch May 3 or 4 in Cleveland if his upcoming bullpen session goes well, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Though he remains on the injured list, Clevinger flew to Pittsburgh to join the Padres following his third minor-league rehab start Thursday and is slated to throw a bullpen in the next few days. If he makes it through that session without incident, the right-hander will likely start one of San Diego's two games in Cleveland -- where he pitched during the first four-plus seasons of his big-league career -- next week. He'll almost certainly be on a pitch count in his initial outings, as Clevinger topped out at 67 pitches during his rehab assignment and hasn't thrown in a major-league game since 2020.