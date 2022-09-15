Clevinger (5-7) was charged with the loss after he pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Clevinger struggled with the long ball Wednesday, surrendering all six runs on three homers by the Mariners. Most notably, Carlos Santana busted the game wide-open with a three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving Seattle a 6-0 lead. Clevinger has now produced three consecutive disappointing starts, giving up 15 runs over 13.1 innings while allowing six homers over that span. The difficult stretch has raised his ERA from 3.59 to 4.47 over 98.2 frames in 20 starts this season.