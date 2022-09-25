Clevinger did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over four innings against Colorado. He struck out two.

After making it through at least five innings in his last three starts, Clevinger was chased after allowing five runs over four innings Sunday. He has now allowed 20 runs over 23 innings in his last five starts, ballooning his ERA to 4.49, up from 3.59 on Aug. 29. He will attempt to get back on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled against the White Sox this weekend.