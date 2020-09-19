Clevinger was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start against the Mariners with biceps tightness, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old has been experiencing the tightness since tossing seven shutout frames last weekend against the Giants, so he'll receive at least a couple more days of rest. The team hopes Clevinger is able to take the mound within the next few days, but his next start remains up in the air for now. Luis Patino will receive a spot start for the Friars in his place Saturday.