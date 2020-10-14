Padres general manager A.J. Preller said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Clevinger (elbow) to require offseason surgery, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Clevinger endured a couple setbacks with his right elbow/biceps after the injury first surfaced Sept. 19, with the 29-year-old most notably exiting his Game 1 start against the Dodgers in the NLDS last week after working just one inning. Fortunately for Clevinger, he appears to have avoided any significant structural damage to his elbow, as subsequent tests haven't revealed anything overly concerning. As a result, Clevinger should be able to recover from the injury with rest and rehab, putting him on track to enter spring training at full health. Given that Clevinger's velocity was well down from its normal level in his last few appearances of 2020 while he battled the elbow injury, fantasy managers may want to keep an eye on reports of how the right-hander looks in the spring before investing with confidence.