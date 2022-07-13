Clevinger (2-2) allowed four runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out four over 5.1 innings as he took the loss versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Clevinger allowed just one hit through the first four innings, but the Rockies got to him for a run in the fifth before Charlie Blackmon swatted a three-run home run in the sixth. Both of Clevinger's losses this season have come in his last two starts, and they're also the only outings in which he's allowed four runs. The right-hander is at a 3.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB through 40.1 innings in nine appearances (eight starts). He'll take those numbers into the second half of the campaign, as the Padres' six-man rotation makes it unlikely Clevinger will start again before the All-Star break.