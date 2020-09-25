Clevinger (elbow) received a cortisone shot Friday and hasn't been ruled out for the first round of the postseason, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger was diagnosed with an elbow posterior impingement Saturday, and his status for the beginning of the postseason should depend on how the injury responds to his most recent treatment. The Padres were initially targeting a potential return during the NLDS or NLCS, but there's still a possibility that he could pitch in the best-of-three wild card round to start the playoffs.