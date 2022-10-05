Clevinger won't start Wednesday's game against the Giants as initially planned, with the Padres instead having Craig Stammen take the hill for the regular-season finale, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Considering Stammen hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season, he'll likely be serving as more of an opener than a traditional starter. The Padres haven't indicated that Clevinger will be available as a bulk reliever, or if the team will rely on a cadre of bullpen arms to cover the remaining innings once Stammen exits.