Clevinger (biceps) is in line to rejoin the Padres' rotation for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger was slated to start Saturday against the Mariners, but he was ultimately scratched ahead of the outing with right biceps soreness. The injury doesn't seem to be a major concern, as Clevinger is on track to throw a bullpen session Monday. If all goes well, he should be able to make a start two days later, but the Padres could monitor his workload more carefully than normal in that outing with the postseason on the horizon.