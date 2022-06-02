Clevinger (triceps) is in line to come off the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Brewers in San Diego, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger looks to be on track to return from the shelf in the near-minimum amount of time after he was placed on the IL on May 22 with a strained right triceps. The right-hander will rejoin the big-league rotation without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand, but the Padres could ease him back into the mix Sunday with a lighter workload than usual. Assuming the Padres keep a six-man rotation in place when Clevinger returns, Nick Martinez is likely to move back to the bullpen.