The Padres excluded Clevinger (elbow) from their 28-man roster for the team's wild-card series with the Cardinals that begins Wednesday.

Clevinger's elbow apparently still proved bothersome during his most recent throwing session, so he'll remain sidelined for the three-game series along with fellow rotation member Dinelson Lamet (biceps). Both pitchers retain spots in the Padres' 40-man postseason roster pool, so Clevinger and Lamet could have the chance to pitch as soon as the divisional round if both make progress in their respective rehab programs.

