Clevinger won't get to make his season debut Tuesday against the Guardians as expected, as the game has been postponed due to rain, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Clevinger was finally ready to go after returning from Tommy John surgery and a knee sprain, but he'll have to wait just a bit longer. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, with Clevinger slated to start the first game of the day, according to Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.