Clevinger (2-2) gave up four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight in five innings Tuesday against the Rockies. He picked up the win.

The strikeouts and run support he received from his teammates saved this fantasy outing for Clevinger. He now has a 1-1 record, 4.91 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 11 innings through two starts with San Diego. If he stays on turn, he will get the Giants twice (once at home, once on the road) and a start in Seattle to close out the year.