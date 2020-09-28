Clevinger (elbow) threw an extended catch session Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Clevinger battled biceps issues late in the season, which led to his penultimate turn in the rotation getting skipped and his final outing lasting just a single inning. The fact that he's continued to throw suggests he has a chance to play a role during the Wild Card Round against the Cardinals, though the Padres have yet to officially announce whether or not they expect that to happen.
