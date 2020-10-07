Clevinger (elbow) was removed from the Padres' roster ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old lasted only one-plus inning in Game 1 on Tuesday before being pulled with reduced velocity, so the move hardly comes as a surprise. Clevinger is now ineligible to rejoin the Friars' playoff roster until the World Series, if they can advance. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the right-hander will need to lay low for a week to allow the inflammation to subside before he undergoes further medical imaging. Dan Altavilla was added to the 28-man roster in a corresponding move.