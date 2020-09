Clevinger (elbow) is unlikely to pitch in the NL Wild Card Series, and perhaps the rest of the playoffs, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

A Tuesday bullpen session didn't resolve questions about his short- and long-term health and significant concerns persist, per Passan. At this point, nobody should expect Clevinger to pitch in the playoffs this year, and it's possible this injury and potential treatment options could affect his availability for the 2021 season.