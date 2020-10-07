Clevinger (elbow) was told he won't do further damage to his arm by continuing to pitch, and the Padres are determining whether he can still be effective while pitching through the injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The elbow impingement that cropped up toward the end of the regular season resurfaced as the right-hander started Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, and he was removed during the second inning after his velocity dropped. Even if the Friars opt to keep Clevinger on the roster, he's unlikely to fill his usual role and may not be nearly as effective due to the discomfort. If the 29-year-old is removed from the NLDS roster he won't be eligible to pitch the following series should the Padres advance to the next round.