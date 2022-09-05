Clevinger (5-6) took the loss during Sunday's 9-4 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Clevinger permitted a single baserunner in each of his first three frames before falling apart in the fourth, surrendering five baserunners and two runs prompting his removal. Reliever Luis Garcia let all three inherited runners score, giving Clevinger his first start surrendering more than three runs in five turns. The 31-year-old still possesses quality numbers with a 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 88.2 innings, though a 4.47 FIP indicates he's been slightly fortunate. He's currently tabbed for a rematch with Los Angeles next weekend.