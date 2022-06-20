Clevinger is scheduled to start Wednesday against Arizona, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Clevinger worked in relief in his first outing back from the COVID-19 injured list, giving up two runs on five hits across two innings of work against the Rockies on Friday. The plan was seemingly always to have him return to the rotation as soon as possible, however, so he'll start Wednesday in the spot that had belonged to Joe Musgrove, who's on the COVID-19 injured list himself.
