Clevinger (7-7) allowed a run on three hits and struck out three over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the White Sox.

Clevinger was efficient, needing just 66 pitches (48 strikes) to earn a quality start. He's alternated between strong and shaky over his last four starts, though he's been rewarded with wins in his two good outings in that span. For the year, the right-hander owns a 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 91:35 K:BB across 114.1 innings through 23 outings (22 starts). This was likely his last start of the regular season, and it's unclear what his role will be in the postseason in the likely event the Padres clinch a playoff berth.