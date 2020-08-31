Clevinger was traded from Cleveland to San Diego on Monday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports. The Padres will also receive outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later, while the Indians get back pitcher Cal Quantrill, outfielder Josh Naylor, catcher Austin Hedges, shortstop Gabriel Arias, pitcher Joey Cantillo and second baseman Owen Miller, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

It's unusual for a contender to ship out a pitcher as good as Clevinger, though Cleveland appeared to be done with the righty ever since he violated team rules by going out on the town following a game in Chicago in early August. From an on-field perspective, Clevinger hasn't looked quite the same in his four starts, as his 3.18 ERA comes with a 5.60 FIP, though the sample size is of course very small. He's seen his strikeout rate collapse from 33.9 percent last season to 22.6 percent this year, while his walk rate has jumped from 7.4 percent to 11.8 percent, but four mediocre starts aren't nearly enough to give reason to think that his talent level has meaningfully changed.