Clevinger (knee) will make his third minor-league rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Clevinger has looked good in his pair of rehab outings thus far, striking out 10 and allowing one run over five innings. Per Sanders, the organization wants him to build up to throwing five frames in a game before returning to the big-league rotation. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Clevinger is likely to make his season debut for the Padres in early May.