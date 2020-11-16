Clevinger will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.
The Padres also announced Monday that they'd signed Clevinger to a two-year contract, buying out his remaining arbitration years and presumably offering him some peace of mind while he recovers from the procedure. Clevinger dealt with elbow issues late in the regular season but attempted a comeback during the NLDS. He wasn't able to complete the second inning of his start and showcased significantly reduced velocity, indicating that he hadn't returned to full health. As it turns out, the situation with his elbow was actually quite bad, as he'll now miss the entirety of the 2021 campaign. The timing of the procedure should give him a decent chance to be ready by the start of the 2022 season, however.
More News
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Likely to bypass offseason surgery•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Removed from NLDS roster•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roster status in flux•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Leaves during second inning•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Could start Game 1•