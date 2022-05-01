The Padres will bring Clevinger (knee) back from the 10-day injured list to have him start Tuesday's game in Cleveland, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Clevinger will return to his old stomping grounds at Progressive Field for his 2022 debut with the Padres after he opened the season on the injured list due to a sprained right knee. After building up to 3.2 innings and 67 pitches in his third and final rehab start for Triple-A El Paso on April 27, Clevinger could be capped at around 4-to-5 innings Tuesday. The appearance in Cleveland will mark Clevinger's first with the big club since the 2020 postseason, as he was sidelined for the entire 2021 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery.