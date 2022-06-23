Clevinger didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Making his first start since June 5, Clevinger tossed 50 of 81 pitches for strikes before exiting, and his only real mistake resulted in a solo shot by Alek Thomas. The veteran right-hander has a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB through 23 innings over six appearances (five starts) this season, and while the Padres will continue to treat him with kid gloves in his return from Tommy John surgery in 2020, he should be able to pitch long enough to quality for a win in his next outing.