Clevinger (3-2) tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out seven in Sunday's win over the Giants in Game 1 of their doubleheader.

Clevinger got through the outing with 99 pitches (62 strikes), and most importantly saved the bullpen in the first half of the twin bill. It'll count as the second shutout of the right-hander's career. Through seven starts between San Diego and Cleveland, he's amassed a 3.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB across 40.2 innings. Clevinger is projected to make his next start on regular rest Friday in Seattle.