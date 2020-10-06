Clevinger (elbow) has made the Padres' roster for their NLDS matchup against the Dodgers and will start Game 1 on Tuesday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Just how long Clevinger is able to pitch Tuesday remains to be seen. He's only thrown a single inning since Sept. 13, as his penultimate regular-season start was cancelled due to biceps tightness and his final outing was cut short after a single frame with the same issue. He was later also diagnosed with an elbow impingement and wound up missing the Wild Card Round. The Padres evidently have enough faith in him to let him start Tuesday's series opener, however, and his availability will be a huge boost to the underdogs, as he cruised to a 3.02 ERA in eight starts this season.