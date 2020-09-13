Clevinger will start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants.
The first two games of the series were postponed after the Giants produced a positive test for COVID-19, but the two sides will reconvene Sunday after the subsequent rounds of testing illustrated it was a false positive. Clevinger has allowed six runs on 12 hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks over 11 frames in his first two starts with the Padres. Garrett Richards will receive the start in Game 2.
More News
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Picks up first win with new team•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Takes tough loss in Padres debut•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Team debut coming Thursday•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Thursday or Friday•
-
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Sent to San Diego•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Goes six innings in no-decision•