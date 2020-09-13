Clevinger will start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants.

The first two games of the series were postponed after the Giants produced a positive test for COVID-19, but the two sides will reconvene Sunday after the subsequent rounds of testing illustrated it was a false positive. Clevinger has allowed six runs on 12 hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks over 11 frames in his first two starts with the Padres. Garrett Richards will receive the start in Game 2.

More News