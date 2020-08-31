Clevinger will make his debut with the Padres either Thursday or Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Clevinger started Wednesday in his final outing for Cleveland, and he'll have a layoff that's slightly longer than normal before debuting for the Padres. The right-hander has made just four starts this year after missing time due to a violation of team rules. He carries a 3.18 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 22.2 innings, and his strikeout rate is down from where it was a year ago.
