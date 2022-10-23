Clevinger was unable to record an out during Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLCS, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out zero.

Clevinger's rough postseason continued Saturday night as he was relieved by Nick Martinez without recording an out in the first inning. The 31-year-old righty was given four runs by his offense in the top of the first, but a leadoff single followed by a Rhys Hoskins homer, a walk, and a Bryce Harper RBI double was enough to knock him from the game. Clevinger has now surrendered seven runs across two postseason starts while only recording eight outs in total.