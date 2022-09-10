Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 5-4 win against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Clevinger permitted the bulk of the damage in the third inning, allowing two runs on four baserunners while also serving up solo shots in the first and fourth. The 31-year-old tossed 60 of 90 pitches for strikes with 13 of the swinging variety, though he failed to surpass four strikeouts for the seventh straight start. During the stretch, Clevinger has surrendered 22 runs in 33.1 innings while posting 2-3 record. He carries a 4.13 ERA and 1.19 WHIP into his next start, projected to come midweek in Seattle.