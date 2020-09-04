Clevinger (0-1) took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings while striking out two.

Clevinger was effective in his first start in a Padres uniform, notching his third quality start of the campaign and yielding only a pair of runs. However, he was outmatched by opposing starter Andrew Heaney, who shut out the league's top scoring offense over seven frames. Though Clevinger managed a season-low two strikeouts in the contest, he worked his way around eight baserunners with the help of a double play and two runners thrown out by catcher Austin Nola attempting to steal second base. Clevinger's next turn will come Tuesday when he faces Colorado at home.