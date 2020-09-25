The Padres are targeting a potential NLCS appearance for Clevinger (elbow) to return, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Heyman added that if all goes perfectly, the right-hander could return for the Division Series should the Padres advance. That being said, it sounds like San Diego will most likely need to make it through two rounds for Clevinger to take the mound this postseason.
