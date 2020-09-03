Clevinger will start Thursday's game against the Angels.

The 29-year-old last pitched Aug. 26 for the Indians, and he'll take the mound in Thursday's series finale after being acquired by the Friars ahead of Monday's trade deadline. Clevinger has a 3.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 22.2 innings this season.

