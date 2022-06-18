Clevinger allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two over two relief innings against Colorado on Friday.

Clevinger was activated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day, and he came into the contest in the fifth inning after starter MacKenzie Gore was roughed up for eight runs in four-plus frames. Clevinger had his own struggles, yielding four straight hits that resulted in two runs to begin the sixth inning. This was the right-hander's first appearance on a big-league mound since June 15 and just his second outing over the past month. With Joe Musgrove landing on the COVID-19 IL on Friday, Clevinger will presumably be in line for a start against either Arizona or Philadelphia next week.